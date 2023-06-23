Police shoot and kill woman threatening officers, Chief McManus says

The incident began around 2 a.m. when the San Antonio Fire Department was called out to the Rosemont at Miller's Pond on Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say three officers shot and killed a woman at an apartment on the southwest side of San Antonio.

Police Chief William McManus said the investigation is still in its early stages, but the incident began around 2 a.m. when the San Antonio Fire Department was called out to the Rosemont at Miller's Pond on Old Pearsall Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found a woman destroying a fire alarm in her apartment. Chief McManus said she continued to destroy the apartment so fire crews backed off.

When police officers arrived, the chief said the woman did something threatening to them and three officers shot and killed the woman.

Chief McManus did not say what she did to threaten them. He also said he was not sure if the woman had a weapon.

The woman who was killed has not been identified.

The officers involved in this shooting have three, five and 15 years' experience with the department.

This shooting is still being investigated.

