Man dead after shot in chest during argument with two men in Five Points area

Police are still searching for the suspects involved.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has died from his injuries after he was shot in the chest during an argument with two men late Wednesday night.

Police responded around 8:52 p.m. to the 800 block of W Laurel for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to BAMC in life-threatening condition, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

A witness told police she was hanging out in front of her house and called police following the shooting.

The victim was able to tell officers that he had been walking down the street when he got into an argument with two men in the middle of the road. One of the men pulled out a weapon and shot him.

Police didn’t know what the argument was about, nor did they have any additional information about what the man was doing in the area or where he was going.

SAPD ground and air searched the area, but could not find the two suspects in this incident.

