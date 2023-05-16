Police have questions but no answers in double shooting at west-side gas station

The two men involved are not cooperating with police. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have a lot of questions, but aren't getting any answers from two men who were shot at a gas station on the west side of town late Monday night.

Officers responded to Castroville Road at SW 36th Street near Highway 90 around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When police arrived, they said the victims drove away, then stopped in the middle of the road near South Acme Road and Eldridge Avenue and called 9-1-1. It turns out they were in a stolen car, according to police.

Police say neither of the victims will tell officers who shot at them.

One victim is 20 and the other is 19.

The 20-year-old who was driving was shot twice in the back and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition

Police say the 19-year-old ran from the scene to some nearby apartments.

He was eventually taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound the to the arm, and is expected to be okay.

Police say they have no leads on the suspect because the two men refuse to say who shot at them.

This is a developing story.

