Police need your help identifying suspects who abandoned one-day-old newborn outside church

The infant was left at the back door of a church on the west side.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspects who abandoned a one-day-old infant in a basket outside of a west-side church.

Police say it happened on July 17 at around 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Lost Lane at the Grissom Road Church.

The two suspects were seen on camera carrying a basket into the parking lot of Grissom Road Church, then placing it down by the back door and then leaving by foot.

Later, just before 8 p.m. that night, someone was riding their bicycle in the church parking lot and spotted the basket by the back door with the infant inside and called police. That person reportedly uncovered the top of the basket and found the infant, a one-day old baby boy, laying in the basket.

The one-day-old infant was in that basket covered by a jacket by almost 20 hours without being found. The basket was placed under the awning of the back doors. The temperature high for the day was 110° F.

