Police investigating shooting on northwest side of town

A man was shot at his home in the Woods of Shavano while his wife and four small children were inside the house.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of San Antonio that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers say that six people were inside the home on the 14000 block of Rocky Pine Wood Street at the time of the shooting that was reported just after 4 a.m.

Police say the victim was inside his home, with his wife and their four small children. The kids are safe, and now in police custody.

As for the man, he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police found him in the first floor of the home shot once in the stomach.

At this time, it’s unclear how he was injured or what led to the shooting. Police tell us neither him nor his wife will say what happened.

The children are too small to speak either.

For now police have detained the wife and will be taking her in for further questioning.

