Man shot during robbery at taco truck on north side of town

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot during a robbery at a taco truck on the north side of town early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Blanco Road in the parking lot of Taco de Mamas where a man was shot in the stomach.

Officials on the scene said a man drove up to a truck and confronted two other men and demanded their wallets at gunpoint before shooting at them.

Police said the driver of the truck then returned fire but was struck by gunfire in his stomach.

The suspect then drove off in a white SUV.

The victim is a man in his 50s.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other man in the truck was not injured.

This is a developing story.

