'It’s temporary' | Family of 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run reacts to driver's sentencing

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been sentenced to prison for killing a 15-year-old girl in a 2021 hit and run crash on the southwest side.

On Tuesday, through a plea deal, a judge sentenced Miguel Barbosa to seven years in prison for failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

John Duran said he is grateful his granddaughter’s killer has been convicted, but he said seven years does not make up for the grief his family has endured.

Melissa Duran was killed on February 18, 2021 while walking across Medina Base Road.

“The emotional pain, the thought of her not being here anymore, I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Duran said.

Investigators said Miguel Barbosa hit Marissa with his SUV and drove off. Barbosa’s vehicle was later found parked in a driveway about a half a mile away from the scene.

“She would have turned 18 this May, she would have graduated in June this year,” Duran said. “She never got the chance for that, you know?”

Duran sat in the courtroom Tuesday as the judge read the sentencing. He said as much as he wanted to forgive Barbosa, he could not.

“He’ll be eligible for parole in four years anyways,” Duran said.

He said he is preparing for Barbosa to face a parole board one day, which makes it hard for him to find closure.

“I mean it’s temporary, it’s a temporary sentence for him because he’ll be out eventually and that’s it, he’ll continue his life and Marissa won’t,” Duran said.