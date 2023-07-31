Woman suspected of DWI runs red light, hits SAPD cruiser

The officer spotted the driver and turned on his lights to follow her. She sped through the red light and hit an SAPD vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — An SAPD cruiser was hit by a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated on the northwest side of town early Monday morning.

A Balcones Heights Police officer spotted the woman driving erratically and turned on his lights to pull her over around 1:45 a.m. on the Loop 410 access road at Fredericksburg Road.

The light was red at the intersection, but the 19-year-old woman blew through it and hit an SAPD patrol vehicle.

The SAPD officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and taken to a nearby micro ER for an evaluation.

The teen driver refused any medical treatment. She was detained for suspicion of DWI.

Balcones Police will be handling the suspected DWI case and any charges she may face, while SAPD will be handling the crash report of the scene.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.