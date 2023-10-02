Police take man wanted for shooting brother into custody after brief chase

One brother shot another earlier Friday following an argument. One brother is recovering in the hospital, the other has been arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Loop 410 were shut down following reports of a barricaded person inside of a vehicle Friday afternoon.

San Antonio Police said the suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Quincy Street earlier on Friday.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility.

Authorities said two brothers got into a heated argument that became physical and led to a shooting. After the shooting, the suspect got into a rental car and took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital but his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening; he was shot one time. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and was later found by police. He led police on a short chase before his vehicle stopped on Loop 410.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.