Cyclist run down by car that was racing; police still searching for driver

Two cars were reportedly racing when one of them hit the cyclist.

SAN ANTONIO — A man on a bicycle was run down in January by a car that was racing. Now, San Antonio police want the public's help in finding out who was driving that car.

Authorities said the man was riding his bike in the 1600 block of South Quintana Road on January 30 when two cars, a silver SUV and a gray Volkswagen Passat, started racing.

According to investigators, at the time, a VIA bus was slowing down to stop in front of the two racing vehicles -- and that's when the Passat switched lanes. After switching lanes, they hit the cyclist.

Neither vehicle stopped to help. The victim. a 31-year-old man, suffered a compound fracture.

The Passat has a silver sticker on the right rear trunk that reads "4.20."

If you have any information, you're asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

