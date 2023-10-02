One person hospitalized after crash involving 18-wheeler

The San Antonio Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital, but no other details have been provided.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in serious condition after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened Friday morning on Interstate 10 between Loop 1604 and FM 1516 on the far east side.

The crash has created heavy traffic delays.

