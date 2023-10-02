Fight between two brothers leads to shooting, police say

After the shooting, the suspect got into a rental car and took off.

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers got into a fight, which led to one of them shooting the other, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility.

Authorities said the heated argument became physical. And after the shooting, the suspect got into a rental car and took off.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening; he was shot one time.

The suspect's identity was not reported and it's unclear what led to the argument.

