Person barricaded inside home; accused of shooting at police officer in nearby parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A person has barricaded themselves inside a home on the city's northeast side after reportedly shooting at a police officer.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in a church parking lot on O'Connor Road and Aryshire Drive.

Authorities were checking out what they say was a suspicious vehicle in the lot. When officers arrived, someone inside the car started shooting, police said.

An officer returned fire, hitting the vehicle. The driver took off at a high rate of speed. Police searched the area, but were unable to find them.

The officer who was shot at was not injured, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department expanded the search and found the vehicle in front of a home in the 4500 block of Buckmoor Street matching the description the officer provided. The car also had busted windows.

Police said someone inside the home started firing shot, however, they did not report if it was towards officers.

Around 5 a.m., SWAT and negotiators arrived on the scene, and it remains an active incident as of 6:15 a.m. on Sunday.