Police investigating homicide of rising cycling star in East Austin

Moriah Wilson was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the murder of a rising star in the cycling world after she was shot multiple times in an East Austin home on Maple Avenue.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a call from the victim's roommate. The roommate told police she found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, at the home with a gunshot wound.

According to police, Wilson died inside the Maple Avenue home after EMS tried to save her life. Officials have been able to rule out suicide as her cause of death.

The investigation shows someone shot Wilson inside the residence, police said. Detectives have identified a person of interest.

Police said there is no reason to suspect any threats to the public and the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Wilson won several gravel and mountain bike races in the past two seasons and had a summer of racing planned.

She had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier this week to stay with a friend in Austin ahead of the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was set to compete on Saturday, according to VeloNews.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Austin police at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin's 27th homicide of 2022.

No additional information is available at this time.