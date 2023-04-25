Parents of Lina Sardar Khil may be taking polygraph test Tuesday

Lina went missing out of her northwest side apartment complex on December 20, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — The parents of Lina Sardar Khil may be taking a polygraph test Tuesday.

She would now be five years old.

During an observance for her fifth birthday, Lina’s father Riaz Sardar Khil said he received a text from an investigator he would be taking the polygraph test on Tuesday, but the text didn’t include a time or address.

Riaz, through a translator says he’s agreeing to take the test to clear his name.

During the observance, Riaz said the American community and San Antonio people think he has done something to Lina.

It comes as Riaz expressed disappointment with San Antonio Police.

He says there is no communication from SAPD about what they’re doing.

In a statement from police, they said their detectives have been in communication with Lina’s family, and have responded whenever they reach out.

They said their detectives have been working the case diligently and have been following up on any new leads.

Riaz hasn’t given up hope on finding his daughter.

A year after Lina’s disappearance, he told KENS 5 he’s been forthcoming with the investigation.

"Initially when they had the questions for him it was easy to answer because you know...because he wasn't to be blame or he wasn't the suspect."

Chief McManus said, "we have to eliminate any potential suspects."

We will be reaching out to San Antonio Police for more information about the polygraph test later Tuesday.

If you know anything about this case, or know where Lina might be, call SAPD Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

