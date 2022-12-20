'No one disappears into thin air': One year later, the search for Lina Sardar Khil continues | Unsolved San Antonio

In this episode of Unsolved San Antonio, KENS 5 is taking a deeper look at this case and how it has affected the family, investigators and the San Antonio community.

As we look back at the last year, we hope to move forward and hopefully inspire answers to bring Lina home.

In this episode of Unsolved SA, KENS 5 is taking a deep look at this case and how it has affected her family, the investigators and the San Antonio community.

On December 20, 2021, between 4 and 5 p.m., a season of joy was rattled for one San Antonio family. A 3-year-old girl named Lina Sardar Khil vanished from her apartment's playground .

The search begins :

Her disappearance came five days before Christmas in December 2021 from her apartment, Villas del Cabo in the Medical Center. The now 4-year-old wandered out of her mother’s sight and disappeared. Lina was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance. She's 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes when she went missing.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus remembers those first hours when the chances for a good outcome were at their highest.

"The beginning hours, the beginning moments of her going missing...I mean, we started fast. We had resources on the scene from the Federal Bureau of Investigations," McManus said. "We checked everywhere. We checked dumpsters, we checked closets. We searched every single apartment in that complex, some more than once. We had cadaver dogs going through that apartment complex."

Law enforcement even checked every vehicle coming in and out of the complex.

"We didn't want anything to get in or out of that complex without us knowing what was in that vehicle."

McManus also remembers when the hope began to fade.

"Then, when nobody was coming up with anything, it was like you're kind of left shaking your head, you know? When is something going to give, when is this going to break?"

At one point, there was a person of interest, McManus says.

"I don't want to go into too much detail about that. But there was [a person of interest]. And all of the areas and individuals that have attracted more attention from us, we've checked them out thoroughly to make sure we were not missing anything. But right now, we're left empty handed."

SAPD brought in the investigative muscle of the FBI.

"They brought in resources that we don't have. For example, the dive team," McManus said. "They have contacts all over the country that can assist if we need to follow our lead out that far. They brought in a team of profilers to figure out who might have been involved in this."

Even with the help of the FBI, days turned into months and now months have become a year. Law enforcement is still no closer to knowing what happened to Lina.