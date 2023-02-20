Observance to be held for Lina Khil on her 5th birthday

An observance will be held at the same apartments where she vanished back in 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It's been 14 months since Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from the playground of her apartment complex on Fredericksburg Road near USAA on December 20, 2021.

Monday is also Lina's 5th birthday.

Several searches by law enforcement and volunteers have been fruitless and she remains a missing person with San Antonio Police.

SAPD and the FBI are still searching for any tips that could help them find her.

Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach travelled to Houston to seek the assistance of a renowned sketch artist named Lois Gibson to ask that she do an artist rendering of what Lina may look like now.

The sketches of what Lina possibly looks like at 5 years old will be revealed Monday at the Vive Apartments located at 9400 Fredericksburg Rd.

After her sketch is revealed, they hope that the rendering will be shared both nationwide and globally.

They hope to get more than 10,000 shares.

An observance will be also held at the same apartments where she vanished Monday from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Please call SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660 if you have any information on her disappearance.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.