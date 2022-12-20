New video shows Lina Sardar Khil on playground moments before she disappeared one year ago

The San Antonio Police Department provided the new video as leads in the case have become sporadic.

SAN ANTONIO — It has now been one year since Lina Khil went missing, and the San Antonio Police just released a new video Tuesday showing her on the day she disappeared.

The 3-year-old was last seen at a playground at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021.

The video SAPD released Tuesday shows new footage of Lina at the playground on the day she disappeared.

“We hope this informative video answers many of the outstanding questions you might have regarding this missing person investigation, and we urge you to ask your audience to come forward with any information/tips they might have that might reunite Lina with her family,” SAPD said in a news release.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $50,000 for any information leading to Lina’s location.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is also offering a reward of $200,000 for Lina’s return.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Lina, you are asked to call the missing person unit at (210) 207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

