Paid EMT training program in San Antonio aimed at addressing Texas paramedic shortage

Trainees who successfully complete the Acadian Ambulance Service program will be offered a full time job. Employees commit to work in San Antonio for two years.

SAN ANTONIO — For some professions, the pandemic created labor shortages, for others, it exacerbated them.

Butch Oberhoff, Director of Governmental Affairs for Acadian Ambulance Services said the pandemic made an already bad problem worse for the Emergency Medical Services profession.

"None of us want to imagine a scenario where we dial 911 and there's no one to come," Oberhoff said. "EMS agencies across the country are looking for ways to avoid getting to that point."

To address that, Acadian Ambulance Services is paying people to take EMS classes, an expense they often have to incur on their own. Participants also qualify for benefits.

Texas EMS Alliance reports that some reasons for high turnover rates include: increased workload and frequent quarantines as a result of the pandemic, transferring to higher paying jobs such as hospitals, mobile IV units, and because training programs are not able to produce enough new EMS professionals.

At this time, Oberhoff said they are still able to respond to all 911 calls, but the shortage sometimes leads to paramedics working longer shifts. He also added there are policies in place to limit the number of hours paramedics work.

Acadian Ambulance Service recently launched the accelerated EMT program to help produce more paramedics. Basic training, which usually takes anywhere between 4-6 months is taught in 7 weeks with the accelerated program.

"We don’t miss a step, it’s intense for sure, but it’s the same number of total hours as any other classroom, so we don’t cut any corners," said Oberhoff.

Instead of the course running 2-3 days a week for a few hours, participants are hired as full time employees and train for 8 A.M. - 5 P.M. Monday - Friday.

People who successfully complete training and pass the national registry test will immediately become full time EMT's with a commitment to serve in the San Antonio area for two years.

"This is a wonderful way to get your foot into healthcare without incurring a lot of debt and many people make a life long career our of EMS and others use it as a springboard to do something else."

You can apply for the program here. The San Antonio program is accepting applications through March 23rd with training beginning in April.

Starting pay for EMT's is $30,888 with an average annual compensation of $38,597.