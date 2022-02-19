Suspect arrested in fire that burned 30 acres in Bexar County

The suspect was charged with Arson of a Habitation, which is a first degree felony, and Arson, which is a second degree felony, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with a fire that destroyed 30 acres including two mobile homes and an RV Thursday, officials said.

A fire started on Thursday in the 1500 block of Sea Spray, which is an unincorporated part of Bexar County. During the investigation, Deputy Fire Marshals determined the fire started as a result of arson.

Michael Oyervides, 37, was arrested in south Bexar Count and charged with Arson of a Habitation, which is a first degree felony, and Arson, which is a second degree felony, according to the Bexar County Office of the Fire Marshal.