SAN ANTONIO — For two NBA seasons, Spurs' Dejounte Murray called franchise great Manu Ginobili, his teammate.

From 2016-18, Murray was able to watch him on the court, and pick his mind about making it in the NBA before Ginobili retired in 2018.

And although it has been years since the pair shared the court, Murray still remembers what it was like playing with the NBA star.

"Manu is different. Manu loves the game. Willing to dive on the floor," Murray said at the 2022 NBA All-Star Media Day. "He's willing to do whatever it takes to win."

Ginobili was known for his fierce style of play. His reckless abandonment on the hardwood showed his passion for winning whether it was picking up charges or playing with a broken arm as he did against Memphis in the 2011 playoffs.

He was willing to sacrifice playing time if head coach Gregg Popovich opted to go with lineups without him for team wins.

"Manu is a real person. He's a real professional. A great guy. A great basketball player," Murray said.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday announced the finalists for election in 2022, and Ginobili was among the few.

Over his 16-year NBA career – all with the Spurs – Ginobili amassed 14,043 points, 4,001 assists, 3,697 rebounds and 1,392 steals, and was honored with the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2008, as well as twice being named to the All-NBA Third Team (2008, 2011).

His stamp on the game of basketball is enormous and it is no wonder why the newly-minted NBA All-Star sought out Ginobili.

Murray recalls sitting with him on team plane rides soaking in what advice the franchise legend had to offer.

"I learned a lot from him," Murray said. "We sat by each other on the plane and I was able to talk to him."

And what was the biggest lesson he learned from Ginobili? How to be a professional athlete.

"To be a pro," said Murray. "Just how he showed up every day. How he took care of his body. How he was in the weight room. Just being a true professional."

Should Ginobili be enshrined, he will join team legends George Gervin, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson in the Hall of Fame.

Murray will say he still has a very long way to go in his career. However, at the rate he is growing on the court, and his approach to being a better player, maybe one day Murray will see himself in the Hall of Fame with Ginobili.

And yes, the Spurs point guard is still a fan of the team legend's signature move.