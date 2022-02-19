Man threatens to shoot up and crash into home, then does just that

The man threatened to shoot up and drive into his mother-in-law's house right before he actually did it, official say. However, there was no shooting reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A man threatened to shoot up a west side home, then drive his truck into it. Not too long after, he made good on this threat by driving into the home Saturday morning, officials said.

The San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene at the 600 block of N Navidad just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the truck inside of the house.

Police said it started when the suspect and his mother-in-law were having some sort of disagreement over the phone when he threatened to shoot her house up and drive his truck into the home.

Shortly after, he did it. After he drove his truck into her home, he ran away. Police arrested him a few blocks away and he is facing a lot of charges, but the specific ones were not mentioned.