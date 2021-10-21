Online fundraiser to help family of Alyssa Layman who died in St. Hedwig floodwaters

Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach donated $5,000 toward funeral expenses in an effort to assist family as they grieve.

ST HEDWIG, Texas — What began as a trip to school turned into chaos.

Now, the community is being asked to help out the family of 5-year-old Alyssa Layman, who died in a flooding incident in east Bexar County one week ago.

Layman and 52-year-old Esther Rodriguez-Conde did not survive after rapid floodwaters swept away two vehicles along North Graytown Road and Martinez Creek.

“When I first heard that news of the car being swept away, and that they were looking for bodies, I was just mortified,” said Pam Allen, president of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach.

A fundraiser was started by one of Layman’s family members, which caught Allen’s attention. She knew it was time to step in and help.

“I can’t imagine this mother losing her baby and then not having the finances to bury that baby,” she said. “Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, we advocate of course for our special needs families, but we also advocate for others in the community, and we’ve advocated for babies.”

The fundraising goal to pay for funeral expenses is $12,000. Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach has donated $5,000.

“And this was certainly the case for little Alyssa. We wanted to step in and help this family during this tragic loss," said Allen.

It’s a loss that’s prompted many questions surrounding what happened.

At this time, there’s no word on who, if anyone, is to blame.

But right now, two families are grieving and in the process of laying their loved ones to rest.

To help out Alyssa Layman’s family toward funeral expenses, click here.