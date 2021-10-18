Haven for Hope extends hours for services

The campus will provide access to showers and restrooms later in the evening.

SAN ANTONIO — As the days start to get shorter and temps get lower, Haven for Hope is expanding their hours for services beginning Monday. The campus is expanding its hours from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday

Molly Biglari, interim president and CEO at Haven for Hope said it is around the time of year when they see an uptick in folks needing services.

"Because of course it's cold and I was chilly this morning, especially when it's new cold," Biglari said.

Biglari said the hours were extended to serve people in the community who may not be clients, but need access to public restrooms and showers. They will also provide snacks and access to resources. It comes as fall is starting to set in across South Texas.

"So we always have resources in haven, cold weather kits, et cetera. We want to make sure that people are warm and taking care of," Biglari said.

Biglari said they’ve been talking about making these changes since last spring, after the community expressed a need for extended hours. They were also able to get the funding aligned to make the changes happen at the start of the fiscal year.

"Actually takes about five new positions to run that to make sure staffed properly," Biglari said.

In 2020, nearly 3 thousand people were experiencing homelessness in San Antonio, a 2 percent increase from 2019, according to data from the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless.

Biglari said now is the time they begin to prepare for winter, and says everyone gets a place to sleep inside.

"Even in our lowest barrier shelter, everyone sleeps inside," Biglari said. She hopes that with the new hours, more folks will learn about all they have to offer.

Biglari said they will consider extending the hours further should their be a need for it.