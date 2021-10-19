SAISD will 'pause efforts' after Texas Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandate

Thursday, the district released a statement saying they are proud of the COVID-19 policies and will continue to educate the community and coordinate vaccine clinics.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD says it will "pause efforts" on an employee vaccination mandate after the Texas Supreme Court stayed the policy last week.

Under the mandate, all employees of San Antonio Independent School District were supposed to get vaccinated against the virus by Friday — directly challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Then-Superintendent Pedro Martinez enacted the rule in August, drawing lawsuits from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

You can see the full statement below:

Today, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily stayed our employee vaccination mandate while the Fourth Court of Appeals continues reviewing our decisive victory in state district court against the Governor’s overreaching ban on vaccine mandates. The Supreme Court’s stay means that we must temporarily pause our efforts.

We are extremely proud of our efforts in providing abundant access to this life-saving protocol to all of our employees and the broader SAISD community. Based on the science, we continue to feel strongly that these vaccines help us keep our staff and students as healthy as possible and in the classroom, where learning happens best, and in giving our families stability.