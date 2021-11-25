x
One dead, three others injured in drive-by shooting on San Antonio's far east side

Three people including a teenager were injured in the shooting, San Antonio police say.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's far east side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, SAPD responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive. 

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead and three other people with gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. Two women were also injured in the shooting, police said.

Police said there was not a suspect in custody. They also don't have description of the suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

