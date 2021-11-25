SAPD: Man drives truck into home, then runs from crash

Two people were inside the house, but authorities said they were not injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A man crashed his truck into the side of a home then attempted to run from the crash, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at West Gerald and Oregon Street on the city's southwest side.

Police said the man crashed his truck into the side of the home and then ran. Two people were inside the house, but authorities said they were not injured.

SAPD was able to find the driver a few blocks away. He is facing multiple charges.

The home reportedly sustained significant damage and will require major repairs.