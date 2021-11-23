31-year-old suspect dies in police custody

SAN ANTONIO — An investigation is underway into the death of a person in police custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened Sunday at 2:41 a.m. at 401 South Frio Street in downtown.
Charles Bradley Newton, 31, had what appeared to be a seizure, according to investigators. Police said after responding to a family disturbance, officers had placed Newton under arrest for criminal mischief, narcotics possession and DWLI.
SAPD said in a preliminary report that Newton was cooperative and compliant during the arrest. He was transported to the Detention Center without incident by the officer. Authorities said he was placed into a holding cell, also without incident.
"After the Detention Center personnel had taken custody of the Complainant, the Officer went outside to his patrol car to write his report. The Complainant then had what appeared to be a seizure in the holding cell and became unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced the Complainant deceased," the report said.