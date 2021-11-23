31-year-old suspect dies in police custody

Charles Bradley Newton had what appeared to be a seizure, according to investigators.

SAN ANTONIO — An investigation is underway into the death of a person in police custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened Sunday at 2:41 a.m. at 401 South Frio Street in downtown.

Charles Bradley Newton, 31, had what appeared to be a seizure, according to investigators. Police said after responding to a family disturbance, officers had placed Newton under arrest for criminal mischief, narcotics possession and DWLI.

SAPD said in a preliminary report that Newton was cooperative and compliant during the arrest. He was transported to the Detention Center without incident by the officer. Authorities said he was placed into a holding cell, also without incident.