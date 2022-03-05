One dead, suspect leaves scene after hit-and-run on the far west side, officials say

Police said the driver who hit the victim will be charged with failure to stop and render aid when they are caught.

SAN ANTONIO — A person is on the run after hitting and killing someone on the far west side Saturday morning, police say.

Just before 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 8200 block of Culebra Road to the crash. They say the victim was not walking in a crosswalk when they were hit by the unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition deteriorated and they were pronounced dead just before 1:45 a.m., officials say.