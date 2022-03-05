x
One dead, suspect leaves scene after hit-and-run on the far west side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A person is on the run after hitting and killing someone on the far west side Saturday morning, police say.

Just before 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 8200 block of Culebra Road to the crash. They say the victim was not walking in a crosswalk when they were hit by the unknown vehicle. 

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition deteriorated and they were pronounced dead just before 1:45 a.m., officials say. 

Police said the driver who hit the victim will be charged with failure to stop and render aid when they are caught.

