Three seriously injured after crash between motorcycle and truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Three people are seriously injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a truck Saturday morning, police say.

Just before 12:50 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 9700 block of Gold Dust for a crash in which three people were reported to be gravely injured.

Police say a motorcycle and truck both left a bar in the area and were heading to the Gold Dust location when they both crashed into each other.

Police said a ring doorbell camera showed them the motorcycle may have been speeding. The motorcycle driver was treated on the scene and given blood and CPR by SAFD. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.