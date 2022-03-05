Crime stoppers asking for help identifying suspect, tried to rob delivery driver

When the delivery driver was returning to their vehicle after making the delivery, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal their car.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with the aggravated robbery of a delivery driver.

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers said the suspect attempted robbed the delivery driver on Feb. 7, in the 400 block of Menlo Boulevard.

The delivery driver was returning to their vehicle after making the delivery when the suspect approached them holding a hand gun --- then attempted to steal their car. The suspect is described as being around 15 to 19 years old.