Fire leaves one person dead on northeast side, officials confirm

Fire officials said that is the sixth person that has died due to a fire this year.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a fire on the northeast side Saturday morning, officials say.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Woodbury Street for a structure fire.

Officials said there was heavy fire around the structure and fire crews made an aggressive attack. While they were clearing the structure, they found one person that was unable to escape and died.