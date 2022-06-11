Officials searching for missing New Braunfels woman

Erma Williams was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black pants, a blue purse and had a red walker.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a New Braunfels woman who has not been seen 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

82-year-old Erma Williams was last seen in 1600 block of Sunnycrest Cir in New Braunfels Friday. She is described as being 5'4 weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

She was also last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black pants, a blue purse and had a red walker.

Her vehicle is a 2017 Red Ford Edge with Texas license JMP7889.