San Antonio Police say he is right handed with straight hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue shirt and khaki pants.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a missing 91-year-old man who was last seen on May 30.

Araujo Espiridion Medina was last seen on Tuesday in the 5400 block of South Zarzamora Street.

San Antonio Police say he is right handed with straight hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue shirt and khaki pants.