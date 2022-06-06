Police search for missing 17-year-old last seen in south San Antonio

Augustin "Augi" Santos hasn't been seen since Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on the city's south side.

Augustin "Augi" Santos hasn't been seen since Friday. He was seen in the 500 block of Petaluma Boulevard, not far from South Flores Street.

Police said Santos is 5'4" and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black curly collar length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, black and white Nike shoes and a James Avery necklace with a cross pendant. He was also carrying a black backpack.