Police seek missing 97-year-old man last seen May 27

Antonio Rodriguez was last seen on May 24 in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing 97-year-old man from the San Antonio area.

He is described as being 5' 2" in height and weighing 120 pounds. Police say he has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care. Also, he goes by a nickname of Tony.

He is right-handed and was last seen wearing plaid pants, a burnt orange long-sleeve shirt, burnt orange sleeveless vest, white tennis shoes, and carrying multiple bags.