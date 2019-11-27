SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer was issued an indefinite suspension last month following allegations he gave someone's license plate information to a convicted felon, suspension records show.

Officer Ronaldo Segovia is accused of checking a license plate number for a "non-police purpose," then taking a photo of the information on his screen and sharing it with a "convicted felon and known criminal," police records show.

Segovia was also issued a 30-day suspension for failure to report an assault involving a fellow police officer, Kenneth Moreno, who was also fired in October, records state.

According to suspension records released this week, the incident in which Segovia was issued the indefinite suspension occurred in May. In that incident, Segovia is accused of calling a man who told police he and his family were on the receiving end of threats, police records state.

During that phone call, Segovia claimed that the man reporting the threats was a suspect in a theft of service case. Police, however, said that such a case was never generated.

Segovia is accused of sharing the man's registration information with a man named Arthur Perez, who suspension records note is a "convicted and known criminal."

It's unclear how Perez, the man reporting the threats and Segovia know each other, if at all.

Suspension records state that a criminal investigation was launched in connection with the incident.

Segovia was also issued a 30-day suspension in October after Moreno's ex-girlfriend told him that Moreno had assaulted her. Authorities allege in suspension paperwork that Segovia "did not promptly report the criminal offense through proper channels."

Segovia, through his attorney, Morris Munoz, appealed both suspensions, records show. Segovia's attorney writes that Segovia "denies the truth of the charges and allegations against him."

Records show Segovia has been with the department for nearly 15 years.

The city on Monday asked the Attorney General's office for permission to withhold the internal affairs report in connection with Segovia's suspensions, citing the fact that the report contains records dealing with a criminal investigation and that the release of the report would "interfere with the detection, investigation, and prosecution of a crime." The letter states that the District Attorney's Office is reviewing a case for possible criminal prosecution, though the document does not state whether Segovia is the subject of that criminal investigation.

The city also argued that the report contains "automatic vehicle location records" which are used to respond to acts of terrorism and criminal activity and that the information is confidential.

