SAN ANTONIO — A suspended San Antonio Police officer's fight to stay on with the force came to an end this week after an arbitrator upheld the city's decision to terminate him, effectively inking his permanent firing from SAPD.

Justin Ayars was indefinitely suspended in August of 2018 after an investigation into allegations he beat his ex-fiance's face with a rock the May prior, severely injuring her to the point of fracturing her orbital wall, according to police documents.

In this week's arbitration meetings, SAPD says, evidence and witness testimony was reviewed en route to the final decision.

"The San Antonio Police Department will not tolerate this type of conduct," SAPD Chief William McManus said in response to the latest development. "The arbitrator's ruling to uphold my decision to terminate Mr. Ayars was the only acceptable outcome to this case."