SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend has been fired from the force.

Officer Kenneth Moreno was terminated from SAPD in October, according to city records released last week. He faces a third-degree felony charge of stalking.

Moreno was arrested in May and released shortly thereafter. Police records state he was embroiled in a love triangle with his then-girlfriend and fellow SAPD Officer Nicollette Muniz.

Muniz is currently facing an assault charge after allegedly punching Moreno's ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

