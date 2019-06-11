SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend has been fired from the force.
Officer Kenneth Moreno was terminated from SAPD in October, according to city records released last week. He faces a third-degree felony charge of stalking.
Moreno was arrested in May and released shortly thereafter. Police records state he was embroiled in a love triangle with his then-girlfriend and fellow SAPD Officer Nicollette Muniz.
Muniz is currently facing an assault charge after allegedly punching Moreno's ex-girlfriend earlier this year.
