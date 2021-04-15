Off-duty officer rear-ended by suspected drunk driver

The accident happened at I-35 and Zarzamora around 3 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a San Antonio police officer early Thursday morning.

The accident happened at I-35 and Zarzamora around 3 a.m. Police say the driver of an SUV was going close to 100 miles per hour on the service road when the SUV hit a Lexus driven by the off-duty officer.

The impact caused the driver's SUV to roll onto the main lanes of I-35. Neither the driver or the officers were seriously hurt.

The highway was shut down for a few hours and crews were called into clean up the accident scene.