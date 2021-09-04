Maverick County deputy expected to be fired following hit-and-run arrest

Eagle Pass Police say the deputy hit a 38-year-old man in early March and didn't stop to help or contact authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — A member of south Texas law enforcement was arrested this week after he allegedly struck a pedestrian last month and fled the scene without stopping to help, Eagle Pass Police say.

Eduardo Romero Jr., 29, was taken into custody on a trio of felony warrants Friday. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber confirmed to KENS 5 that Romero is a Maverick County deputy, and his termination is now pending following the hit-and-run arrest.

Eagle Pass PD said the March 5 incident left a 38-year-old victim with “severe injuries;" he had to be transported to a San Antonio hospital for treatment.