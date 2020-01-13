Bursts of red and orange filled the night sky as San Antonio rang in the new year. KENS 5 captured the celebration that included countless fireworks being shot off illegally around the city.

To counteract the number of illegal fireworks in the Alamo City, the San Antonio Fire Department established a hotline open to residents within city limits to report incidents of illegal fireworks.

SAFD said that the hotline received 1,009 calls this year. Despite that, not a single person received a citation.

A spokesperson from the SAPD Public Information Office offered a statement explaining that illegal fireworks are low-priority calls for the department:

“Calls for service are prioritized based on the nature of the call. Calls involving violent crimes, major accidents, and crimes in progress are always our first priority. Fireworks, although illegal, are low priority calls. Our calls for service on New Year’s Eve were more than double the average call amount that we receive on a typical Tuesday. Additionally, there were a number of special events (Alamo Bowl, Downtown NYE celebration) that officers were assigned to in order to ensure public safety for the large gathering of people in the downtown area. Every SAPD officer is committed to ensuring that all laws and ordinances are enforced; however, we must respond to the higher priority calls first.”

SAPD records show that 979 calls were made to the hotline. A spokesperson with the department says officers need to witness someone lighting up fireworks, and by the time they arrive to an incident, it's a "full-on display."

At that point, police remind the residents that shooting off fireworks can result in a Class C Misdemeanor which can carry a fine of up to $2,000.

