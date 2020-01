SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews say a man in his 60's is without a home after fireworks sparked a fire on the east side.

Crews were called out to the home at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 700 block of Larry.

Firefighters say the fire destroyed the back half of the house. The home is a total loss.

The man in his 60's will stay with his sister, according to officials.

RELATED: Woman, 14-year-old killed in hit and run accident on the west side

RELATED: Firefighters battle house fire north of downtown

RELATED: Man and woman shot at a home on the east side