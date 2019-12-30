SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department will have an illegal fireworks hotline available to take calls about illegal fireworks used within the city limits.

The hotline will open Tuesday at 6 p.m. and close Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. The number to call is (210) 207-0202.

"The purchase, use and transport of fireworks in the City of San Antonio is illegal and can result in a Class C Misdemeanor which can carry a fine of up to $2,000," the city's website says.

If you want to take part in a fireworks celebration, there will be multiple professional fireworks displays taking place throughout the Alamo City.

