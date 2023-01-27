199 new US citizens sworn in during San Antonio ceremony

They hailed from more than 40 countries around the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 200 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony in San Antonio Friday afternoon.

The 199 individuals are from 43 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland and Jamaica. Among them are quadruplets born in Monterrey, Mexico who embarked on the naturalization process six years ago.

Now, the four 22-year-old brothers say they're thrilled to be official U.S. citizens.

"It's an amazing feeling," they said. "We've been waiting for this for a long time. (We look forward to) being able to start a new generation here and make something out of it. Leave our footprint in this country."

As for their future, the brothers say they're focused on finishing college, and one of them hopes to join the U.S. Army.

