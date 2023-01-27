San Antonio priest accused of financial and sexual misconduct

The letter doesn't give many details, except that the alleged misconduct was with adult women.

SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio said a priest has been accused of financial and sexual misconduct.

Reverend Duncan Amek was with St. Matthew Catholic Church. The archbishop wrote a letter saying Amek is "now unable to function as a priest."

It also accuses Amek of getting married against his vow of celibacy.

The archbishop said anyone who's experienced sexual abuse or harassment by a church leader should report it. It's unclear if the priest has been charged with a crime.

