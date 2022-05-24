Both Lina Sardar Khil and Lorne Mytravion Jones went missing around the same time in San Antonio last year.

SAN ANTONIO — Several organizations will be teaming together to try and generate leads in the missing persons cases of Lina Sardar Khil and Lorne MyTravion 'Trey' Jones, who both went missing around the same time in San Antonio last year.

The Texas Center for the Missing, the San Antonio Police Department, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Clear Channel Outdoor Americas will broadcast messages for a month across San Antonio to try and gather leads in the two cases.

Lina Sardar Khil went missing on December 20, 2021 while playing on the playground of her northwest side apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road. Trey Jones was last seen in the 9100 block of Broadway on December 17, 2021.

Khil is described as having straight shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a red dress, a black jacket and black shoes.

Jones, 13, is described a 5'3 male with curly ear top hair, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red backpack and is right-handed.

Both Khil and Jones' photos will be broadcasted on a rotating basis on digital billboards throughout the city.