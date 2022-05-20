Lina Sardar Khil: Five months since her disappearance, investigation remains active

SAPD's Special Victim's Unit, Lt. Bill Grayson said they are still getting tips on this case, and they are following the leads that come from that.

SAN ANTONIO — Friday marks five months since Lina Sardar Khil vanished.

The 4-year-old disappeared from her northwest side apartment complex on December 20.

KENS 5 has been talking with the San Antonio Police Department about her case as part of an upcoming series. Our series highlighting missing children in our area is called "Unsolved San Antonio."

KENS 5's Marvin Hurst sent a list of questions to police about Lina Khil, and the first thing they said was the case has not gone cold.

The supervisor of SAPD's Special Victim's Unit, Lt. Bill Grayson, said his team and the FBI remain active in this investigation.

Grayson said they are still getting tips on this case, and they are following the leads that come from that.

Lina is a missing person case because police can't prove a crime has happened. She was 3-years-old when she vanished from her apartment complex.

Police and search groups have scoured parts of San Antonio and turned up nothing. The child's fourth birthday passed with still no sign of her.

Her mother is expecting another baby next month.

If you have any information about the child's disappearance, the Missing Person Unit's phone number is 210-207-7660. They answer the phone 24 hours a day.