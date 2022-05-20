Harassment claims surround volunteers, family of missing girl

Conspiracy theories and harassments are adding to the anguish the family of Lina Sardar Khil is feeling five months following her disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It's a San Antonio missing persons case that's captured the hearts of the nation.

4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil vanished five months ago Friday. She was last seen on a playground at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex on the northwest side.

Conspiracy theories and harassments are adding to the anguish her family is feeling.

Riaz and Zarmeena Sardar Khil are preparing to welcome a new baby. With so much heartache in their lives, those close to the family say it's difficult for them to be excited for the baby's arrival.

Pam Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, visits with the Khil family once a week.

"Life should always be celebrated, but it's just so hard for them to celebrate anything when Lina's missing," said Allen.

Since Lina's disappearance, Allen organized vigils and search efforts with volunteers.

But now, her search parties are postponed indefinitely.

"We have people that are stalking us that go on these searches, that film us, take pictures of us and come up with different stories," she explained. "We just don't want to do those types of searches anymore."

Allen says she's receiving threats and has since installed security cameras at home. On top of that, she says the Khil family is being harassed.

"Those keyboard warriors that come on and say, 'Oh they sold her, oh they did this, oh she's being held there'. Things directed at them because they're Afghani and because they're Muslim. That's harsh," said Allen. "[Riaz] assisted our military forces when we were [in Afghanistan]…We brought him over here to make sure his family is safe. Then this happens."

Offering a new set of eyes in this case is the non-profit Project Absentis.

"We're doing everything pro-bono," said Abel Pena, Private Investigator for Project Absentis. "We might generate additional leads and be able to get other people to be able to talk to us that don't feel comfortable talking to law enforcement."

Their team of retired FBI agents, Border Patrol, intel officers and civilians has more than 100 combined years of experience. Right now, they're developing a new timeline surrounding Lina's disappearance.

"We're not just looking at the day of but we're trying to go back a couple of days at least and see what anomalies were out there, perhaps in the neighborhood," Pena explained. "Maybe people in the area that people didn't recognize as being from the area."

Project Absentis is talking to new people and investigating any ties to Afghanistan, while relaying any new information to police.

"Do you believe that Lina is alive today?" we asked Pena

"It's really difficult to say," he replied. "I want to lean towards being optimistic and lean towards her being alive."

Lina's disappearance remains missing person case because police can't prove a crime has happened.

A lieutenant from SAPD's Special Victim's Unit tells KENS 5 they're still getting tips on the case and following up on any leads.

Both Riaz and Zarmeena Sardar Khil have interviewed with police.

Anyone with information on Lina's disappearance is urged to call SAPD's Missing Persons Unit: 210-207-7660.