New food truck park east of downtown will feature a 3-story bar

SAN ANTONIO — A new food truck park coming to an area just east of downtown will feature a three-story bar, according to a construction filing.

The Brooklyn Streat Food Park is set to open at the end of July in 2023, the filing with the Texas Dept. of Licensing and Regulation says.

One of the owners listed on the filing, Joe Guerrero, says the food truck park has been nine years in the making. He says the plan is for the food truck park to bring new culinary attractions to downtown and the east side with a focus on local chefs and cuisines.

The new food truck park will be near the Hays Street Bridge at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak. The site also borders Brooklyn Street. The lot has sat empty for several years, according to Google Street View.

Artists renderings show a three-story main bar with upper decks potentially being used for live music or fitness and yoga classes. It also shows multiple trucks fitting around the border of the property with the primary seating, including picnic tables, on the ground level. The renderings show overflow parking underneath the highway across the I-37/Hwy 281 access road.

Construction is set to start on the project in Febuary of 2023. The total area of the property will be about 8,010 square feet and the project will cost $2.5 million.